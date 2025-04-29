Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praj Industries announces strategic partnership with Uhde Inventa-Fischer

Praj Industries announces strategic partnership with Uhde Inventa-Fischer

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

To offer end-to-end integrated technology for the production of Polylactic Acid

Praj Industries (PIL) and thyssenkrupp Uhde's polymer specialists Uhde Inventa-Fischer (UIF), a subsidiary of the global leader in chemical engineering and construction, announced a strategic partnership to jointly offer an end-to-end integrated technology for the production of Polylactic Acid (PLA). This strategic partnership offers a unique, seamless solution that sets them apart in bioplastics.

The indiscriminate use of fossil-based plastics and the often irresponsible disposal, especially of single-use plastics, call for urgent, innovative, and sustainable solutions. Polylactic acid (PLA), as a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics, holds significant potential in advancing a circular bioeconomy. To meet this global need, PIL and UIF are leveraging their combined expertise in industrial biotechnology and chemical engineering to enhance PLA technology, ensuring an efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable production process.

 

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

