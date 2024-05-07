Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 178.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 43.80% to Rs 7.65 crore
Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 178.43% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.80% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 288.00% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.61% to Rs 35.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.655.32 44 35.5516.80 112 OPM %56.2155.83 -55.3350.48 - PBDT2.280.63 262 13.303.77 253 PBT2.270.62 266 13.263.74 255 NP1.420.51 178 9.702.50 288
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGodrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon