Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 26.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.73% to Rs 646.81 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 174.32% to Rs 449.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.89% to Rs 2270.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1428.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 26.65% to Rs 119.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.73% to Rs 646.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 443.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.