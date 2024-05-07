Business Standard
Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 26.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 45.73% to Rs 646.81 crore
Net profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 26.65% to Rs 119.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.73% to Rs 646.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 443.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 174.32% to Rs 449.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.89% to Rs 2270.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1428.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales646.81443.84 46 2270.181428.76 59 OPM %64.0567.08 -65.4253.96 - PBDT187.15133.83 40 617.28239.48 158 PBT177.39126.42 40 581.84212.87 173 NP119.7694.56 27 449.58163.89 174
First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

