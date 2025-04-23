Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Caplin Point Laboratories announced that its subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL, Single Dose Vial, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) VITAMIN K1 Injection, from Hospira Inc.

Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion possesses the same type and degree of activity as does naturally-occurring vitamin K and is indicated for coagulation disorders which are due to faulty formation of factors II, VII, IX and X when caused by vitamin K deficiency or interference with vitamin K activity. According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion had US sales of approximately $18.5 million for the 12-month period ending February 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Indobell Insulations spurts on bagging Rs 1.28-cr order from BHEL

Indobell Insulations spurts on bagging Rs 1.28-cr order from BHEL

Som Distilleries starts supplying beer to state of Tamil Nadu

Som Distilleries starts supplying beer to state of Tamil Nadu

Suzlon Energy bags 378 MW wind energy project from NTPC Green Energy

Suzlon Energy bags 378 MW wind energy project from NTPC Green Energy

ITCONS E-Solutions gains after signing MSA with Global Soft System

ITCONS E-Solutions gains after signing MSA with Global Soft System

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon