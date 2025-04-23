Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Som Distilleries starts supplying beer to state of Tamil Nadu

Som Distilleries starts supplying beer to state of Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Som Distilleries & Breweries said that it has started dispatch of beer from the company's Karnataka Plant to the state of Tamil Nadu.

"This marks a significant entry into one of the largest alcohol consumption states of the country, Som Distilleries said in a statement.

Som Distilleries and Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). It also supplies draught beer from its plants.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.57% to Rs 21.51 crore on a 13.06% increase in sales to Rs 301.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

 

The scrip fell 2.49% to currently trade at Rs 138.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

