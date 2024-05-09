Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 27.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.17% to Rs 631.59 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 36.53% to Rs 279.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 204.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.46% to Rs 2259.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1425.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 27.26% to Rs 82.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.17% to Rs 631.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.