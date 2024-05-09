Business Standard
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 27.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 43.17% to Rs 631.59 crore
Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 27.26% to Rs 82.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.17% to Rs 631.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.53% to Rs 279.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 204.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.46% to Rs 2259.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1425.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales631.59441.14 43 2259.591425.93 58 OPM %58.9459.34 -57.0059.16 - PBDT130.3897.59 34 453.51312.20 45 PBT106.5278.43 36 365.64268.28 36 NP82.5964.90 27 279.41204.65 37
First Published: May 09 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

