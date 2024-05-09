Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Neucleus Software Exports said that its board has approved the appointment of Surya Prakash Kanodia as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from May 8, 2024.
Anurag Mantri to be relieved from his additional responsibility of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 7 May 2024. Mantri will continue with his current position as an executive director and chief operating officer (COO) of the company.
Surha Prakash Kanodia is as Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He is a senior finance leader having more than 20 years of vast and diverse experience in streamlining, reorganizing and integration of finance objectives like forecasting, budgeting, controlling to deliver profitable results. His specialization includes structuring large deals, establishing partnerships, Pricing and contract management, risk monitoring and stakeholder management. He has worked with leading IT Companies in the past.
Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.
The IT firm's consolidated net profit jumped 5% to Rs 40.48 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 38.56 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 20% year on year to Rs 187. 71 crore during the quarter.
The counter rose 0.43% to end at Rs 1,342.85 on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon