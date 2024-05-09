CL Educate consolidated net profit declines 47.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 73.07 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 32.99% to Rs 15.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 318.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 291.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of CL Educate declined 47.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 73.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.