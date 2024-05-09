Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit rises 213.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.65% to Rs 512.13 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 115.74% to Rs 1044.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 484.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 1952.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1384.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shrem InvIT rose 213.15% to Rs 268.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 512.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.