Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 69.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 93.90 croreNet profit of Capsave Finance Pvt rose 69.39% to Rs 28.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 93.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales93.9078.85 19 OPM %78.6476.51 -PBDT41.8826.64 57 PBT39.5123.71 67 NP28.7816.99 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content