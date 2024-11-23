Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit declines 36.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.77% to Rs 583.71 croreNet profit of Belstar Microfinance declined 36.68% to Rs 52.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.77% to Rs 583.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 426.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales583.71426.78 37 OPM %43.3356.14 -PBDT72.90113.08 -36 PBT70.23109.62 -36 NP52.6283.10 -37
