Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway standalone net profit declines 24.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.64% to Rs 10.98 croreNet profit of Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway declined 24.27% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 32.64% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.9816.30 -33 OPM %70.2260.00 -PBDT0.781.03 -24 PBT0.781.03 -24 NP0.781.03 -24
