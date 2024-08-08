Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 11.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.81% to Rs 40.96 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 11.57% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.81% to Rs 40.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40.9640.6311.6514.646.256.184.634.413.763.37