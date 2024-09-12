Castrol expands its auto care product range

Introduces Castrol Microfibre Cloth and Castrol Shiner Sponge

These additions complement the existing range of Castrol Chain Cleaner, Castrol Chain Lube, Castrol 3-in-1 Shiner, Castrol 1-Step Polishing Compound and Castrol Anti-Rust Lubricant Spray.

Designed to provide exceptional cleaning and polishing results for both interior and exterior surfaces of vehicles, the Castrol Microfibre Cloth and the Castrol Shiner Sponge offer comprehensive solution for vehicle maintenance.

