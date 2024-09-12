Business Standard
Castrol expands its auto care product range

Castrol expands its auto care product range

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Introduces Castrol Microfibre Cloth and Castrol Shiner Sponge
Castrol India has expanded its Auto Care product range with the introduction of two new additions, the Castrol Microfibre Cloth and the Castrol Shiner Sponge.
These additions complement the existing range of Castrol Chain Cleaner, Castrol Chain Lube, Castrol 3-in-1 Shiner, Castrol 1-Step Polishing Compound and Castrol Anti-Rust Lubricant Spray.
Designed to provide exceptional cleaning and polishing results for both interior and exterior surfaces of vehicles, the Castrol Microfibre Cloth and the Castrol Shiner Sponge offer comprehensive solution for vehicle maintenance.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

