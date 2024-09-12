Business Standard
Systematix Corporate rises as board to mull funds raising on Sep 14

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Systematix Corporate Services advanced 2.27% to Rs 1,580 after its board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 14 September 2024 to approve fund raising by way of issue of equity shares on preferential basis.
The proposal of fund raising is subject to approval from the shareholders and from other regulatory authorities, as may be required.
Systematix Corporate Services is registered as category I Merchant banker with Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and primarily engaged in Merchant Banking Activities.
The companys consolidated net profit slipped 60.7% to Rs 1.74 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 4.43 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total income jumped 50.2% YoY to Rs 30.50 crore in June 2024 quarter.
 
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

