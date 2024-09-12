Business Standard
Currency in circulation expands 5.6% on year

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.4% on the week to stand at Rs 35.05 lakh crore as on September 6, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.4% on the week to Rs 46.51 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.6% on a year ago basis compared to 4% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation contracted 0.2% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 0.4%.
