Castrol India Ltd spurts 5.91%, up for third straight session

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 196.92, up 5.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.07% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% gain in NIFTY and a 0.25% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
Castrol India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 196.92, up 5.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 26192.75. The Sensex is at 85534.68, up 0.01%. Castrol India Ltd has added around 2.76% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35214.25, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.64 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 18.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
