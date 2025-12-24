Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus Ltd up for fifth session

Prime Focus Ltd up for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 234.65, up 4.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.97% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% drop in NIFTY and a 22.93% drop in the Nifty Media.

Prime Focus Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 234.65, up 4.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 26193.1. The Sensex is at 85533.45, up 0.01%. Prime Focus Ltd has risen around 37.93% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1413.6, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITC Ltd gains for fifth session

ITC Ltd gains for fifth session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.1%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.1%, up for fifth straight session

REC Ltd soars 0.58%, gains for fifth straight session

REC Ltd soars 0.58%, gains for fifth straight session

Indices trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares tumble

Indices trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares tumble

KPI Green Energy wins plasma gasification based green hydrogen project from NTPC

KPI Green Energy wins plasma gasification based green hydrogen project from NTPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickHCCB LayoffsDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon