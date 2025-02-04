Business Standard

Castrol India surges after PAT rises to Rs 271 crore in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Castrol India jumped 5.24% to Rs 185.90 after the company reported 12.2% rise in net profit to Rs 271.39 crore on a 7.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1353.89 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Total operating expenditure rose by 4.6% YoY to Rs 978.03 crore in Q3 FY25, due to higher inventory buildup (up 322.2% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 7.7% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 370.93 crore, up by 14.4% from Rs 324.32 crore in Q3 FY24.

Castrol India is one of India's leading lubricant companies with brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol VECTON. The company also operates in select segments like high-performance lubricants and metalworking fluids used in a wide variety of industries such as automotive manufacturing, mining, machinery, and wind energy.

 

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

