Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CBDT extends income tax exemption window for sovereign wealth funds and pension funds by six years

CBDT extends income tax exemption window for sovereign wealth funds and pension funds by six years

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Finance, has issued Notification G.S.R. 598(E) dated September 1, 2025, introducing the Income-tax (Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2025. This notification amends Rule 2DCA of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, and provides a six-year extension for availing tax exemptions under Section 10(23FE) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Section 10(23FE) offers tax exemption to income earned by certain notified entities such as sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and similar long-term investors, provided the income is from investments in Indias infrastructure sector or other priority areas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEBI raises surveillance measures to check volatility in F&O segment

SEBI raises surveillance measures to check volatility in F&O segment

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Sensex jumps 56 pts; Nifty trades above 24,600 level; VIX slumps 3.83%

Sensex jumps 56 pts; Nifty trades above 24,600 level; VIX slumps 3.83%

Arkade Developers gains after signing pact to acquire land in Bhandup West

Arkade Developers gains after signing pact to acquire land in Bhandup West

Indices dance to PMI's upbeat tune, awaiting GST drumroll

Indices dance to PMI's upbeat tune, awaiting GST drumroll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon