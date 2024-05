Powered by Capital Market - Live News

ITC Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC, has advised that the Competition Commission of India (CCI), vide letter dated 28 May 2024, has accorded approval to the proposed combination relating to demerger of the Demerged Undertaking comprising the Hotels Business of ITC into ITC Hotels on a going concern basis.