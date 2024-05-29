Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 19.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.88% to Rs 80.63 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 3.32% to Rs 36.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.89% to Rs 303.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 403.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 19.36% to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.88% to Rs 80.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.80.6389.47303.42403.9919.8313.6418.7913.8215.8712.0155.0353.3413.9411.0448.8049.8010.488.7836.4537.70