Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCL Products (India) Ltd Falls 3.84%

CCL Products (India) Ltd Falls 3.84%

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

CCL Products (India) Ltd has added 31.65% over last one month compared to 3.95% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 8.89% rise in the SENSEX

CCL Products (India) Ltd lost 3.84% today to trade at Rs 746.2. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.46% to quote at 20425.91. The index is up 3.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dabur India Ltd decreased 3.31% and Flair Writing Industries Ltd lost 1.07% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 1.36 % over last one year compared to the 10.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

CCL Products (India) Ltd has added 31.65% over last one month compared to 3.95% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 8.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60793 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 78329 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 854 on 04 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 475 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 2.32%

Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 2.32%

Wall Street Ends Higher Amid Chip Rally and Fed Concerns

Wall Street Ends Higher Amid Chip Rally and Fed Concerns

Indices nudge lower; breadth strong

Indices nudge lower; breadth strong

GIFT Nifty sets the stage for a strong start

GIFT Nifty sets the stage for a strong start

Suven Pharmaceuticals renamed as Cohance Lifesciences

Suven Pharmaceuticals renamed as Cohance Lifesciences

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon