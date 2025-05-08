Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suven Pharmaceuticals renamed as Cohance Lifesciences

Suven Pharmaceuticals renamed as Cohance Lifesciences

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Suven Pharmaceuticals announced that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India (MCA), has approved change of name of the Company from Suven Pharmaceuticals to Cohance Lifesciences, with effect from 07 May 2025. The change of name has been carried on pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation.

"The transition to Cohance Lifesciences marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to better serve our customers and their end market. We are building a global CDMO that aims to enable innovation across a broad range of modalities, chemistries, and technologies, to advance solutions for a healthier world " said Cohance Executive Chairman, Vivek Sharma.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

