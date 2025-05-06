Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CCL Products spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 102 cr

CCL Products spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

CCL Products (India) surged 12.54% to Rs 668.80 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 56.18% to Rs 101.86 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 65.22 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 15.02% YoY to Rs 835.84 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 50.38% to Rs 105.88 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 70.41 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses increased 11.11% to Rs 733.77 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 660.40 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 538.17 crore (up 15.85% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 49.12 crore (up 6.18% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 34.25 crore (up 60.87% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The expansion at Ngon Coffee Company, wholly owned subsidiary of the company at Vietnam has been completed.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.1% to Rs 310.33 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 250.07 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 17.03% to Rs 3,105.74 crore in FY25 as against Rs 2,653.70 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share of nominal value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25.

Further, the companys board has approved availing of the group captive mode of hybrid power purchase by the company through a special purpose vehicle at an approximate investment not exceeding Rs 15 crore.

CCL Products (India) produces premium quality coffee that meets the global standards. It produces wide array of coffee varieties, including Spray Dried Coffee Powder, Spray-Dried Agglomerated Coffee, Freeze Concentrated Liquid Coffee, Roast & Ground Coffee, Roasted Coffee Beans, Freeze Dried Coffee and Premix Coffee.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 06 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

