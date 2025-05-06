Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 2.66%

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 19.41% over last one month compared to 11.12% gain in BSE Auto index and 7.28% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 2.66% today to trade at Rs 3101.85. The BSE Auto index is up 0.77% to quote at 51256.73. The index is up 11.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd increased 1.44% and MRF Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 0.32 % over last one year compared to the 9.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 19.41% over last one month compared to 11.12% gain in BSE Auto index and 7.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 47567 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3276.3 on 10 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2159.1 on 13 May 2024.

 

First Published: May 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

