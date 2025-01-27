Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CDSL drops after Q3 PAT slumps 20% QoQ to Rs 130 cr

CDSL drops after Q3 PAT slumps 20% QoQ to Rs 130 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) tumbled 8.62% to Rs 1,371 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 19.85% to Rs 129.80 crore on 13.7% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 278.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations jumped 20.77% and 29.67% respectively in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 16.13% YoY to Rs 168.37 crore during the quarter.

Total expense jumped 45.03% year on year to Rs 130.45 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 32.28 crore (up 36.32% YoY), computer technology related expenses was at Rs 29.60 crore (up 88.54% YoY) during the period under review.

 

During the Q3 FY 2024-25, approximately 92 lakh new demat accounts were opened.

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) is Indias leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participant. CDSL maintains and services more than 11.56 crore Demat accounts of Investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Automotive Stampings slumps as Q3 PAT declines 25% YoY

Automotive Stampings slumps as Q3 PAT declines 25% YoY

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

INR slides as NIFTY50 index tests around seven month low

INR slides as NIFTY50 index tests around seven month low

Bank of India leads gainers in 'A' group

Bank of India leads gainers in 'A' group

RPG Life Sciences soars as PAT jump 32% YoY to Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY25

RPG Life Sciences soars as PAT jump 32% YoY to Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon