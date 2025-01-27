Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India leads gainers in 'A' group

Bank of India leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

DCB Bank Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Cyient Ltd and DLF Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2025.

DCB Bank Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Cyient Ltd and DLF Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2025.

Bank of India spiked 4.12% to Rs 102.35 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

DCB Bank Ltd soared 3.83% to Rs 117.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53520 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd surged 3.30% to Rs 117.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57663 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 650 pts to 75,500; IT, Pharma, Metal, Oil drag over 2%

India china, India, China

LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Beijing as India, China seek to resume bilateral ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar begins three-day UAE visit to strengthen bilateral ties

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Monday blues for stock markets! Reasons why Sensex, Nifty are falling today

NTPC

Analysts recommend 'Buy' on NTPC post Q3 on strong outlook; details here

Cyient Ltd added 3.25% to Rs 1388.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45055 shares in the past one month.

DLF Ltd exploded 2.83% to Rs 714.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47031 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Automotive Stampings slumps as Q3 PAT fall 25% YoY

Automotive Stampings slumps as Q3 PAT fall 25% YoY

RPG Life Sciences soars as PAT jump 32% YoY to Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY25

RPG Life Sciences soars as PAT jump 32% YoY to Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY25

FinMin seeks new SEBI chairperson as Madhabi Puri Buch's tenure nears end

FinMin seeks new SEBI chairperson as Madhabi Puri Buch's tenure nears end

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO ends with 221.68x subscription

Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO ends with 221.68x subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon