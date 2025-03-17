Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India gains on bagging Rs 923 crore NHAI contract for southern Ludhiana Bypass

Ceigall India gains on bagging Rs 923 crore NHAI contract for southern Ludhiana Bypass

Image

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Ceigall India rose 1.38% to Rs 246.50 after the company received a letter of award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of a six-lane Greenfield Southern Ludhiana Bypass.

The project, awarded under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), is a key part of the Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor in Punjab. The contract involves developing a 25.24 km stretch, connecting NH44 near Village Rajgarh to the Delhi-Katra Expressway (NE 5) near Village Ballowal.

The estimated project cost is Rs 864.97 crore, while the bid project cost, as per the LOA, stands at Rs 1,063.79 crore. Ceigall India secured the project with a bid price of Rs 923 crore, and the completion timeline for the project is set at 24 months.

 

This project was initially awarded to Ceigall India in June 2022 at a bid project cost of Rs 702 crore. However, it was later revoked due to the unavailability of the construction site.

"In this regard, kindly note that the same project was earlier awarded to the company by NHAI vide LOA dated 2 June 2022, with a bid project cost of Rs 702.00 crore. However, it was subsequently amicably revoked due to the non-availability of the construction site," it added.

Also Read

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

One MobiKwik shares slide 15% as anchor investor lock-in ends

pharma medicine drugs

Strides Pharma gains 3% as Singapore arm acquires 100% stake in Amexel Pte

iPad Pro (2024)

iPhone 17 Air will set stage for Apple's port-free smartphone era: Report

Stock broker

Stock Market LIVE: IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv among top gainers on Sensex; Nifty above 22,450

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, in podcast with Lex Fridman

LIVE: Congress hits out at PM Modi over podcast with Lex Fridman, labels it as 'hypo(d)crisy'

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 7.5% despite a 19.5% increase in net sales to Rs 830.54 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transformers and Rectifiers edges higher after securing supply contract from GETCL

Transformers and Rectifiers edges higher after securing supply contract from GETCL

Hindustan Construction rises after JV arm bags contract worth Rs 2,191 crore

Hindustan Construction rises after JV arm bags contract worth Rs 2,191 crore

Welspun Corp wins orders worth Rs 2,400 in US

Welspun Corp wins orders worth Rs 2,400 in US

Infibeam Avenues to collaborate with Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore

Infibeam Avenues to collaborate with Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore

Alkem Lab gains as Bioequivalence Center clears USFDA inspection without observations

Alkem Lab gains as Bioequivalence Center clears USFDA inspection without observations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListSensex TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon