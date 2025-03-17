Monday, March 17, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infibeam Avenues to collaborate with Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

To develop deepfake detection systems to enhance digital security

Infibeam Avenues has announced signing of a strategic MoU for Research and Development (R&D) with the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore, one of the world's top-ranking universities known for its research excellence. This collaboration aims to research and develop advanced real-time deepfake detection systems designed to enhance digital security for government entities, corporations, and organizations, effectively combating the rising threat of AI-generated deception.

As deepfake technology continues to evolve, it poses significant risks to personal and corporate integrity. These sophisticated AI-generated media can create hyper-realistic but false representations of individuals and events, leading to misinformation, cyberbullying, harassment, financial fraud, and identity theft. Such threats have far-reaching implications for businesses, government institutions, and the general public.

 

A notable incident highlighting the urgency of this issue occurred in January 2024, when a Hong Kong-based multinational company lost approximately $25 million (around Rs 207 crore) due to a deepfake scam. Scammers executed a convincing live video call using deepfake technology to impersonate company executives, leading to a severe financial loss before the deception was uncovered. (Source: South China Morning Post and Business Insider).

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Infibeam Avenues Ltd's AI business unit, Phronetic.AI, and the IISc team will collaboratively develop anti-deepfake technology specifically tailored for real-time video communication. The partnership will focus on selecting the most effective detection models for various scenarios, ensuring that real-time deepfake detection operates efficiently and cost-effectively at scale.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

