Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech hits the roof on securing Rs 2-cr MRSAC work order

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof on securing Rs 2-cr MRSAC work order

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Ceinsys Tech hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 1,205.20 after it has received a work order worth Rs 1.86 crore from the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC).

The contract entails conducting Detailed Soil Survey and Mapping under the National Soil Mapping Programme (NSMP) for Gondia and parts of Nashik district.

The four-month contract involves comprehensive soil survey, analysis, and mapping to support state-level agricultural and land management planning.

With this award, Ceinsys Techs aggregate order value from MRSAC rises to Rs 5.04 crore, including a previous work order dated 29 September 2025.

The contract, awarded by a domestic government entity, is aligned with Ceinsys Techs expertise in geospatial solutions. The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter-group companies have any interest in MRSAC, and the deal does not constitute a related-party transaction.

 

Also Read

Air India

Air India lobbies to use airspace over China's Xinjiang amid financial woes

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's inflation model under fire as persistent overestimates draw scrutiny

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

KEC Intl slips 7% on Power Grid projects ban; should you buy, hold or sell?

Groww share price

Groww parent shares drop 10%, first pullback since debut; Q2 results soon

Stock Market LIVE, November 19, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty swing; Tenneco Clean Air lists at 27% premium

The project is expected to strengthen ongoing NSMP initiatives, aimed at modernizing soil health assessment and enhancing agricultural productivity across Maharashtra.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and power generation.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 120.9% to Rs 25.74 crore on 81.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 163.45 in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

K.P. Energy climbs after inking MoU with Inox Wind for 2.5 GW renewable projects

K.P. Energy climbs after inking MoU with Inox Wind for 2.5 GW renewable projects

Niraj Cement Structurals receives work order of Rs 50.50 cr

Niraj Cement Structurals receives work order of Rs 50.50 cr

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants receives work order of Rs 4.32 cr

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants receives work order of Rs 4.32 cr

Atal Realtech receives LoA from ABH Developers

Atal Realtech receives LoA from ABH Developers

Barometers nudge lower; breadth negative

Barometers nudge lower; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon