Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 45.38 crore

Net Loss of Celebrity Fashions reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 45.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales45.3838.16 19 OPM %-1.67-1.00 -PBDT-2.43-1.80 -35 PBT-3.42-3.37 -1 NP-3.42-3.37 -1

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

