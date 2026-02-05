Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net loss of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.581.74 -67 OPM %-15.5222.41 -PBDT-0.040.50 PL PBT-0.050.48 PL NP-0.040.35 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for Nifty 50; Asian market trades lower

GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for Nifty 50; Asian market trades lower

Benchmarks pull back after three-day rally ahead of RBI policy

Benchmarks pull back after three-day rally ahead of RBI policy

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 1.02%

RVNL Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 323 crore

RVNL Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 323 crore

Power Finance Corporation posts PAT of Rs 4,763.33 crore in Q3

Power Finance Corporation posts PAT of Rs 4,763.33 crore in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingSmall Midcap StocksStocks to Buy TodaySBI Q3 Results PreviewIDBI Bank ShareSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today