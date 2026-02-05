GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for Nifty 50; Asian market trades lower

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty February 2026 futures were down 44.50 points, suggesting a red start for the Nifty 50 today.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel has started its three-day meeting for the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday. The decision of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 29.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 249.54 crore in the Indian equity market on 04 February 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,815.48 so far in February (till 03 February 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 38740.12 in January 2026 and Rs 34,349.62 crore in December.

Global Markets:

Asia market mostly fell Thursday as the tech sell-off on Wall Street gained momentum, with cryptocurrencies also falling.

Bitcoin declined more than 3%, hovering just above the $73,000 level, after falling below that mark earlier.

The S&P 500 fell on Wednesday as the sell-off in technology stocks intensified.

The broad market index slid 0.51% and closed at 6,882.72, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 260.31 points, or 0.53%, and settled at 49,501.30. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.51% to end at 22,904.58.

Meanwhile, ADP on Wednesday released its monthly look at private payroll growth for January, which showed an increase of just 22,000 on the month. Thats below the gain of 45,000 jobs that was forecasted and widely reported in the media.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks eked out modest gains on Tuesday, extending their rally to a third straight session. Sentiment remained supported by the landmark India-US trade agreement, which helped ease external uncertainty.

Gains, however, were capped as rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran kept risk appetite in check. The Nifty 50 closed above the 25,750 level, led by buying in consumer durables, energy and auto stocks, while IT shares lagged amid a global technology selloff.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 78.56 points or 0.09% to 83,817.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 48.45 points or 0.19% to 25,776. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex added 3.83% while the Nifty jumped 3.82%.

