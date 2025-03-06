Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cellecor Gadgets gains on inking pact with Zepto

Cellecor Gadgets gains on inking pact with Zepto

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Cellecor Gadgets rose 3.92% to Rs 60.90 after the company announced that it has partnered with Zepto to expand its quick commerce platform.

Through this partnership, Cellecor aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers, ensuring they can get their favorite gadgets delivered almost instantly. The move aligns with Cellecors commitment to providing advanced technology, affordability, and seamless customer experiences.

This initiative reinforces Cellecor's dedication to delivering advanced technology, affordability, and seamless customer experiences, further solidifying its position as a leading household name in India's retail landscape, both online and offline.

Cellecor Gadgets is mainly engaged in the trading of electronic items such as mobile phones, televisions, radio receivers, sound or video recording or reproducing apparatus, and associated goods.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 99.4% to Rs 16.09 crore, along with an 89.3% jump in revenue to Rs 500.45 crore in FY24, compared to FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

G M Breweries rallies after intending to incorporate WOS, Buildfort Infradev

G M Breweries rallies after intending to incorporate WOS, Buildfort Infradev

Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Central Bank of India soars 1.16%, up for third straight session

Central Bank of India soars 1.16%, up for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.25%, up for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.25%, up for third straight session

UCO Bank soars 1.8%, Gains for third straight session

UCO Bank soars 1.8%, Gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon