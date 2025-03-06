Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Inds CEO Rajneet Singh Kohli resigns

Britannia Inds CEO Rajneet Singh Kohli resigns

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Britannia Industries announced that Rajneet Singh Kohli has resigned from his position as executive director and chief executive officer of the company, effective from 14 March 2025.

According to an exchange filing, Kohli submitted his resignation on 5th March 2025, citing his decision to pursue an opportunity outside the company.

The board of directors, through a circular resolution passed on 6th March 2025, acknowledged the resignation and confirmed that Kohli will be relieved of his duties effective from the close of business hours on 14th March 2025.

Britannia Industries (BIL) is one of India's leading FMCG companies. The company's principal activity is the manufacture and sale of biscuits, bread, rusk, cakes and dairy products.

 

The companys consolidated net profit increased 4.5% to Rs 581.69 crore on 6.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,463.30 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.63% to settle at Rs 4,690.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dhanlaxmi Cotex jumps 129% in seventeen days

Dhanlaxmi Cotex jumps 129% in seventeen days

Indices rallies for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 22,500

Indices rallies for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 22,500

Axiscades Tech hits the roof after arm joins hands with Altera

Axiscades Tech hits the roof after arm joins hands with Altera

Capitalnumbers Infotech hits the roof after inking strategic MOU with Myren Inc

Capitalnumbers Infotech hits the roof after inking strategic MOU with Myren Inc

Nifty settles below 22,100; auto shares decline

Nifty settles below 22,100; auto shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon