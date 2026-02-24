Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 2.48%, gains for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1192, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.64% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% gain in NIFTY and a 18.2% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1192, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 25392.55. The Sensex is at 82144.81, down 1.38%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has added around 15.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36741.55, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News