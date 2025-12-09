Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centre aims to end left-wing extremism by March

Centre aims to end left-wing extremism by March

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The government told Parliament it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward left-wing extremism and aims to eliminate it by March next year. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Centre is working closely with states, arguing that the menace persisted for decades because earlier governments treated it as a state-level issue. Under the current policy, the Centre has deployed CAPF battalions, released Rs 3,523 crore under security-related expenditure, and provided Rs 3,848 crore in special assistance. It has also approved 706 police stations, expanded training facilities, built over 17,000 km of roads with 85% completion, and installed more than 10,000 mobile towers. Rai said violent incidents have dropped from over 16,000 in 2004-14 to about 7,000 in the last decade, with civilian deaths declining 70%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

eClerx Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

eClerx Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TV Vision Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TV Vision Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SEBI to bar use of live market data in investor education

SEBI to bar use of live market data in investor education

Barometers trade with major losses; pharma shares slide

Barometers trade with major losses; pharma shares slide

NRI Real Estate Investment Hits $80 Billion as Buyers Flock to Tier-2 Cities Like Mysuru for Value and Stability

NRI Real Estate Investment Hits $80 Billion as Buyers Flock to Tier-2 Cities Like Mysuru for Value and Stability

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon