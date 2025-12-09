Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with major losses; pharma shares slide

Barometers trade with major losses; pharma shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The frontline equity indices traded with substantial cuts in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark. Pharma shares declined for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 470.30 points or 0.55% to 84,632.66. The Nifty 50 index lost 139.65 points or 0.58% to 25,819.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.92%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,406 shares rose and 1,667 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Pharma index slipped 0.38% to 22,555.10. The index fell 1.75% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty are trading gap-down on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 440 points, Nifty below 25,900; IT, Auto shares fall; Asian Paints 4%

IPO

RHP analysis: ICICI Prudential AMC flags these top 10 risks ahead of IPO

Anil Ambani

CBI books Anil Ambani's son, Reliance Home Finance in ₹228 cr bank fraud

JP Nadda, Nadda

Govt cancels 5K fertiliser firm licences for malpractices in Apr-Nov: Nadda

cars, auto industry

AI investment in auto industry may collapse by 2029, warns report

Abbott India (down 2.11%), Ajanta Pharma (down 1.66%), Ipca Laboratories (down 1.40%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.84%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.78%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.75%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.73%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.61%), Lupin (down 0.54%) and Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.32%) declined.

On the other hand, Laurus Labs (up 1.79%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.31%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 1.24%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper jumped 0.69% to 6.612 compared with previous session close of 6.567.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.9300 compared with its close of 90.0500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement shed 0.27% to Rs 1,29,609.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 99.60.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.17% to 4.180.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement lost 6 cents or 0.10% to $62.43 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NRI Real Estate Investment Hits $80 Billion as Buyers Flock to Tier-2 Cities Like Mysuru for Value and Stability

NRI Real Estate Investment Hits $80 Billion as Buyers Flock to Tier-2 Cities Like Mysuru for Value and Stability

Nifty trades below 25,900 level; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades below 25,900 level; European mrkt decline

Regency Ceramics jumps on securing Rs 7-cr order from GG PROBUILD

Regency Ceramics jumps on securing Rs 7-cr order from GG PROBUILD

AB Real Estate arm clocks over Rs 1,800 cr sales in Gurugram project

AB Real Estate arm clocks over Rs 1,800 cr sales in Gurugram project

Kranti Industries bags 20 defence orders from AVNL-MTPF worth Rs 87 lakh

Kranti Industries bags 20 defence orders from AVNL-MTPF worth Rs 87 lakh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon