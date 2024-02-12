Centre's Direct Tax Collections At 80.23% Of Total Revised Estimates Of Direct Taxes For FY24 Upto 10.02.2024

The gross revenue collections for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) also show a steady growth. The growth rate for CIT is 9.16% while that for PIT is 25.67% (PIT only)/ 25.93% (PIT including STT). After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 13.57% and that in PIT collections is 26.91% (PIT only)/ 27.17% (PIT including STT).
Refunds amounting to Rs. 2.77 lakh crore have been issued during 1st April, 2023 to 10thFebruary, 2024.
