Gensol wins PLI bid for advanced Electrolyser Plant under India's green hydrogen mission

The awarded project, with a manufacturing capacity of 63 MW per annum, is strategically positioned to contribute significantly to India's ambitious goal of producing 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030. This aligns with the national Green Hydrogen Mission, bolstered by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, underpinning our collective pursuit of net-zero emissions and sustainable development.

Gensol Engineering together with Matrix Gas & Renewables, fastest growing green hydrogen infrastructure developer and natural gas aggregator, announced the grant of manufacturing capacity for an advanced Electrolyser Plant under the auspices of the Sustainable Hydrogen Innovation & Green Hydrogen Technologies (SIGHT) program. This initiative signifies a pivotal step forward in India's commitment to green hydrogen as a cornerstone of its decarbonization strategy and net-zero emission commitment.