Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 498.97 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 48.39% to Rs 23.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 498.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 449.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.498.97449.2710.2313.2260.4969.6750.7059.9023.6745.86

