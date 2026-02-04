Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 498.97 croreNet profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 48.39% to Rs 23.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 498.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 449.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales498.97449.27 11 OPM %10.2313.22 -PBDT60.4969.67 -13 PBT50.7059.90 -15 NP23.6745.86 -48
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST