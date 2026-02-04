Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 37.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 41.17 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 37.70% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 41.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.41.1734.418.897.732.722.042.271.591.681.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News