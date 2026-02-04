Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India steps up mining of rare-earth minerals

India steps up mining of rare-earth minerals

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Minister of Coal and Mines, Kishan Reddy, has stated that Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a constituent unit of DAE, is carrying out exploration and augmentation of minerals of rare earth group elements along the coastal and inland placer sands as well as in hard rock terrains in several potential geological domains of the country. While India has adequate rare-earth resources and capabilities for extraction and refining, commercial mining and processing of these minerals has been limited due to lack of adequate technology, absence of mid-stream and downstream industries in the REE value chain.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

