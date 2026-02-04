AG Ventures consolidated net profit declines 6.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 31.14 crore

Net profit of AG Ventures declined 6.49% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 31.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.31.1429.657.9012.953.234.362.233.311.731.85

