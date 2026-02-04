Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AG Ventures consolidated net profit declines 6.49% in the December 2025 quarter

AG Ventures consolidated net profit declines 6.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 31.14 crore

Net profit of AG Ventures declined 6.49% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 31.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales31.1429.65 5 OPM %7.9012.95 -PBDT3.234.36 -26 PBT2.233.31 -33 NP1.731.85 -6

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

