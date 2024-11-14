CES consolidated net profit declines 11.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 127.28 croreNet profit of CES declined 11.38% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 127.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales127.28117.17 9 OPM %9.119.90 -PBDT12.2112.72 -4 PBT11.3411.60 -2 NP7.017.91 -11
