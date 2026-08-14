CESC Ltd soars 1.23%

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.85, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.46% in last one year as compared to a 2.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.79% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.85, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24345.3. The Sensex is at 77851.93, down 0.29%. CESC Ltd has risen around 2.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38690.25, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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