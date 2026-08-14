Friday, August 14, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareWhatsApp Scam Alert Feature
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries secures contract worth Rs 40.83 cr

Refex Industries secures contract worth Rs 40.83 cr

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

For transportation of pond ash to various road projects

Refex Industries has bagged a slab-wise rate contract for Ash Transportation to construction site of road projects of NHAI and other Central or State Government Road construction department / Authority /PMGSY Road Project from a major power producer (a Maharatna company). The order is valued at Rs 40.83 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Archidply Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Archidply Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

T & I Global standalone net profit declines 29.07% in the June 2026 quarter

T & I Global standalone net profit declines 29.07% in the June 2026 quarter

PFL Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

PFL Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:05 PM IST