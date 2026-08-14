Refex Industries secures contract worth Rs 40.83 cr
For transportation of pond ash to various road projectsRefex Industries has bagged a slab-wise rate contract for Ash Transportation to construction site of road projects of NHAI and other Central or State Government Road construction department / Authority /PMGSY Road Project from a major power producer (a Maharatna company). The order is valued at Rs 40.83 crore.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:05 PM IST