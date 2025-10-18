CESC standalone net profit rises 11.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.40% to Rs 2676.00 croreNet profit of CESC rose 11.01% to Rs 242.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 218.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 2676.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2639.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2676.002639.00 1 OPM %22.3519.29 -PBDT483.00448.00 8 PBT314.00279.00 13 NP242.00218.00 11
