Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy bags three project worth Rs 1,772 cr

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy bags three project worth Rs 1,772 cr

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has bagged three new projects.

The company has been declared L1 for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a 363 MWp DC PV plant for a PV project in Rajasthan, India.

The company also been declared L1 for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a 580 MWp DC PV plant for a PV project in Uttar Pradesh, India. Both the domestic orders are on BOS basis.

The company also received a LOI for a 115 MWp project in South Africa worth ~USD 120 million.

The total EPC value of the three new orders is approximately Rs 1,772 crore, and total order inflows this fiscal is already touched Rs 3,775 crore.

 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

