Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy bags three project worth Rs 1,772 cr

The company has been declared L1 for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a 363 MWp DC PV plant for a PV project in Rajasthan, India.
The company also been declared L1 for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a 580 MWp DC PV plant for a PV project in Uttar Pradesh, India. Both the domestic orders are on BOS basis.
The company also received a LOI for a 115 MWp project in South Africa worth ~USD 120 million.
The total EPC value of the three new orders is approximately Rs 1,772 crore, and total order inflows this fiscal is already touched Rs 3,775 crore.
